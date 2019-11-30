Agreeing with IGP, group urges IPCMC Bill to be sent back for parliamentary review

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador previously suggested that the IPCMC Bill be withdrawn to address fresh concerns from his force. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED) concurred with the inspector-general of police’s views that the proposed law for civilian oversight of the police force should be delayed for review.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador previously suggested that the Bill be withdrawn to address fresh concerns from his force.

However, CAGED said today the delay should instead be for a parliamentary select committee to address fundamental flaws with the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill.

CAGED said that aside from previously raised concerns with the Bill in its current form, two new developments also needed attention.

“First, there were no consultations with civil society before the Bill was drafted,” the group said.

It said Datuk Liew Vui Keong only conducted cursory engagements for public feedback in which invitees were only allowed to comment about the Bill itself and not provide their views on alternative models for the commission.

CAGED said such an important matter should have been the subject of a Green Paper from the government, which it pointed out was promised in Pakatan Harapan’s general election manifesto.

The group also added that Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should have been the proposer for the IPCMC Bill as the police force was an agency in his ministry.

The Bill was instead tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew.

“Liew lacks functional knowledge of the strengths, weaknesses and operational dynamics of the police.

“Therefore, he cannot be responsible for an overhaul of how the police are governed,” it argued.

The group’s concerns are reminiscent of those raised by the federal Opposition that has since vowed to unanimously reject the Bill.

The IPCMC provides for civilian oversight of the police force and was the key recommendation of the 2005 royal commission of inquiry on the force.

The Bill was tabled for its first reading during the July meeting of Parliament but its second reading in the current meeting was delayed to allow a parliamentary select committee time to gather further feedback.