Lane closures along Jalan Kepong extended until March 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Lane closures along Jalan Kepong (Selayang-, Kepong- and Sungai Buloh-bound), Taman Sri Ehsan and Kompleks Desa Kepong will be extended for three months from December 3 to March 2, 2020.

MMC-Gamuda said in a statement today that the periodic closure from 11pm to 5am was to allow system installation on the runway, infrastructure and related works.

The closure involves four areas, namely the left lane in Closure A, Closure B and Closure C while Closure D involves the partial closure of the left lane.

Closure A involves the leftmost lane for a stretch of 150m along Jalan Kepong (Kepong- and Selayang-bound) starting from Persiaran Mahogani, Sri Damansara until the slip road of Jalan 57, Taman Ehsan.

Closure B will involve the leftmost lane of Jalan Kepong (Selayang-bound) starting after the slip road of Jalan 57 towards Jalan 47, Taman Sri Ehsan.

Closure C involves the leftmost lane for a stretch of two kilometres along Jalan Kepong (Sungai Buloh-bound) starting from Kompleks Desa Kepong towards MRR2.

For closure D, the partial left lane will be closed for a stretch of 80m starting from the housing area along Jalan 57 until the Puncak Desa Apartment (in Taman Eh Ehsan direction).

“All road closures are done intermittently in stages,” the statement said. — Bernama