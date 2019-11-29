Jobless man gets six months’ jail for impersonating policeman

The Royal Malaysia Police take part in the 60th National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

RAUB, Nov 29 — The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced to six months jail a jobless man for impersonating a civil servant.

Magistrate Shahrul Ehsan Hasim imposed the sentence on Mohammad Ali Zainal, 33, after he pleaded guilty to the offence and ordered him to be jailed from the date of arrest on Wednesday.

The offence was committed in a bus travelling from Raub to Putrajaya at Jalan Tun Razak here at 12.30pm on November 27.

The charge, under Section 170 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail sentence of two years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mohammad Ali had introduced himself as a policeman and asked two passengers of the bus to show their MyKad, besides collecting RM1 from them. — Bernama