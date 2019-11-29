IGP determined to make police force drug-free

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speak to reporters in Bangkok November 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Nov 29 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today expressed his determination to make the Royal Malaysia Police drug-free.

He said he was concerned that within a span of two months, some 260 police officers and personnel had been arrested for drug abuse.

“I think this is only half the number. I expect the figure to rise to 500. These are my own officers, of various ranks.

“Hitherto, this problem (of drug abuse) was not addressed properly. As the chief of the police force, I am very concerned about this issue. As such, I am working to clean up the force,” he said at a question-and-answer session with Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin held with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian Embassy here.

Abdul Hamid said the problem of drug abuse in Malaysia has reached a “critical” level and efforts have been stepped up to combat the menace.

He said criminal cases in Malaysia, such as snatch-thefts, thefts and robberies, are linked to drug abuse.

“It is undeniable that almost all of those arrested are drug abusers. Therefore, we have had to intensify efforts to fight drug abuse,” he said.

On the perception of the fear of crime among Malaysians and foreign tourists, Abdul Hamid said the police force is collaborating with Universiti Malaya in conducting a study.

“We want to find out whether the fear of crime is real or not. The study is expected to be completed in April next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry will intensify efforts to enhance the sense of feeling safe among Malaysians and foreign tourists.

“Various efforts have been implemented, including increasing sophisticated equipment and enhancing the omnipresence of police personnel to reduce crime.

“To say that we have not done anything is not correct. We have achieved a certain level in terms of managing crime, but we will improve and do better,” he said.

Muhyiddin had led the Malaysian delegation to the 13th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and its related meetings here. — Bernama