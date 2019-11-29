Four poachers caught red-handed in Sabah’s Gunung Rara Forest Reserve

The suspects have been handed over to Tawau police to facilitate investigations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TAWAU, Nov 29 — The Sabah Forestry Department special squad last Wednesday arrested four men believed to be poaching in the Gunung Rara Forest Reserve some 60km from here.

Sabah Chief Forest Conservator Datuk Mashor Mohd Jaini in a statement today said the foursome comprising two locals and two foreigners were between 30 and 40 years old.

He said a dead deer was found at the back of the four-wheel drive vehicle in which the suspects were travelling in.

“A homemade rifle (bakakuk) and several bullets were also discovered in the vehicle.

“The suspects have been handed over to Tawau police to facilitate investigations,” he added.

According to Mashor, the department would continue to monitor and conduct operations to curb poaching activities in forest reserve areas.

He advised the community not to engage in hunting activities especially in protected areas adding that stiff penalties would be imposed on poachers to conserve wildlife and their environment. — Bernama