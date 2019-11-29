Electoral Reform Committee proposes for next GE date to be announced earlier

ERC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said all the 15 items would be submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by the end of next month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Proposal for the next general election date to be announced earlier is among the 15 items on the agenda for the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC).

ERC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said all the 15 items would be submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by the end of next month.

“It is already there...I’m working hard on it. So I hope I can submit to the prime minister next month which if he agrees we will put out the actual report.

“(It is) to be fair to all political parties and to be fair to all management body so that we will not be wasting money,” he told reporters here last night. ― Bernama