March 9 hearing for Najib, Shafee’s application to challenge Sri Ram’s appointment

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 22, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — A judicial review application filed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to challenge the appointment of former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team in their cases will be heard on March 9 next year.

Lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, who represented his father (Muhammad Shafee) and the former prime minister, told reporters the date was fixed by High Court (Appellate and Special Powers) Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya during case management in her chambers today.

“During today’s proceedings, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had informed that it would file an affidavit this Monday and our side would reply it in a four-week time. The court also fixed February 28 next year for further case management,” Muhammad Farhan said.

Senior federal counsel (SFC) Shamsul Bolhassan who represents the AG/Public Prosecutor, Government of Malaysia and Sri Ram as respondents, confirmed the matter.

The case was remitted to the High Court (Appellate and Special Powers Division) after the Federal Court on Oct 15 dismissed the AGC, Sri Ram and the government’s application for leave to appeal the appellate court’s decision that granted the duo permission to make the challenge.

Najib and Muhammad Shafee had, separately, filed for the judicial review in December last year to challenge the attorney general’s decision to appoint Sri Ram as a deputy public prosecutor under Section 376 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They sought a court order to revoke Sri Ram’s appointment or recuse him, saying that his letter of appointment is invalid.

They are also seeking a declaration that there is a conflict of interest in Sri Ram’s appointment and request for an order to prohibit him (Sri Ram) from leading the prosecution team in all of their cases, including on corruption, abuse of power and money laundering. — Bernama