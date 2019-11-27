Developer fails to hand over land lots, 230 individuals suffer RM11m in losses

Malaysian Community Consumer Protection and Welfare Foundation deputy president Datuk Sheeda Romli (left) with some of the buyers after making their police reports at the Batu 14 police station in Hulu Langat November 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Nov 27 — A total of 230 individuals claimed to have lost about RM11 million after the developer failed to hand over the purchased plots of land in Kampung Sungai Semungkis, Hulu Langat here since 2016.

Malaysian Community Consumer Protection and Welfare Foundation (YPKPMM) deputy president Datuk Sheeda Romli said the phases 6 and 8 which involved nearly 300 lots were sold at RM39,000 each lot, but were not delivered to the buyers despite paying the full price.

“The handover should have been made to the buyers, who have been waiting between two and six years, to build houses,” she told reporters after visiting the site here today.

Prior to this, Sheeda and the buyers lodged two police reports and would submit a memorandum to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari on this matter.

Meanwhile, a buyer, Mohamad Ali Jalil, 37 said he and several other buyers before this had met with the developer, including the owner of the company belonging to a “Datuk” on the land issue, and no action had been taken on the complaint until today.

“The developer showed us a beautiful plot of land, and now it is idle and not managed by anyone. Whatever happens, I still want the plot of land because I have completed my payment in 2017,” he added. — Bernama