Ambrin says felt ‘cheated’ after no report lodged over 1MDB’s conflicting financial statement, despite assured otherwise

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Former auditor-general Ambrin Buang told the High Court today that he felt “cheated” after he found out that no police report was lodged over 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) two conflicting financial statement for the year 2014.

He said a meeting with stakeholders that was organised by the then chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa to discuss changes in the audit report had agreed to omit the conflicting statements from the final audit report, in favour of a lodging police report.

Ambrin said in the meeting that was held on February 24, 2016, Ali had instructed a representative from the Ministry of Finance to lodge a police report on the matter, over possible fraud or concealment of facts.

During examination-in-chief by Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, Ambrin said that he had only agreed to omit the two conflicting statements as it was agreed the matter was to be investigated by the police.

Sri Ram: At the same meeting, there were discussions about the lodging of a police report

Ambrin: Yes.

Sri Ram: You just gave evidence that Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, who instructed someone from the treasury to lodge the police report. Were you satisfied with that instruction?

Ambrin: At that particular moment, yes. I have to respect the directive from the chief secretary of the government.

Sri Ram: Later, did you discover if a police report had been lodged?

Ambrin: After a few days, I asked my staff to check if any police report was lodged, the answer is no.

Sri Ram: How did you feel?

Ambrin: I feel cheated because I was given assurance that action will be taken and that is the premise on which I agreed to drop the different version of the financial statements.

Earlier in court today, Ambrin said he was assured by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that the matter would be investigated by the authorities.

Ambrin also said at the time, he had no reason not to believe in Najib’s assurance.

Last week, Ali had testified that the issue of the conflicting financial statement was to be dropped from the audit report in favour of a police report being lodged.

He stated he had instructed Treasury senior official Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain to lodge a police report on the matter.

Ambrin is testifying against Najib in the latter’s joint trial with 1MDB former chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy for their alleged role in tampering with the 2016 1MDB final audit report.