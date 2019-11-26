Socso’s EIS helps 3,189 retrenched workers in Johor find employment, says exco

State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the numbers were recorded from January to November 18 this year based on statistics provided by Socso. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 ― The implementation of the the Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s Employment Insurance System (EIS) has helped 3,189 workers in the state who have lost their jobs to find new employment.

State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the numbers were recorded from January to November 18 this year based on statistics provided by Socso.

He said during the same period, 3,896 applications for EIS received by Socso, of which 707 cases were rejected on the grounds of non-compliance with the terms and guidelines.

“Among the reasons for such cases were rejected including late registration with Socso (should be done within 60 days of termination of employment), voluntary resignation, dismissal due to misconduct and expiry of fixed term contract.

“The implementation of the EIS, which is open to the private and government sectors’ employees, has been particularly positive for private sector’s employees and employers in the event that the company experiences a decrease in its operating scale, closure or bankruptcy,” he told reporters when met outside the Johor State Legislative Assembly here, today. ― Bernama