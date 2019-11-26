Sabah police nab six in Sandakan, smash documentation card syndicate

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the suspects were trying to cheat by using the name of Syarikat Mega Management Consultancy Sdn Bhd (MMC). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 ― Police believe they have smashed a syndicate issuing fake documentation data cards to foreigners in Sabah with the arrest of six people in Sandakan.

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the suspects ― four men and two women, all locals aged between 21 and 66 ― were trying to cheat by using the name of Syarikat Mega Management Consultancy Sdn Bhd (MMC).

He said they were arrested at Midtown Plaza in Jalan Utara at 4.20pm last Friday.

Police also seized 58 documentation data cards for foreigners, 1,224 information cards on foreigners issued by another company, 93 receipt books, 49 pieces of receipts and four computers, he told a press conference here today.

He said the syndicate charged its clients management and processing fees of RM800 each and preliminary investigations showed that 300 foreigners had registered with it.

The syndicate was linked to three other reports received earlier, two in Kota Kinabalu and one in Tawau. ― Bernama