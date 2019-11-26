MMEA seizes diesel worth RM300,000 in Bintulu

The tanker was carrying the diesel without the permission of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and it was an offence, he said in a statement today. — Reuters pic

BINTULU, Nov 26 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained three Indian nationals and seized RM300,000 worth of diesel during a routine patrol in Bintulu waters yesterday morning.

Bintulu Maritime Zone director Captain Shahref Steve Mac Queen Abdullah said the oil tanker and its crew members were detained about 11 nautical miles from Tanjung Kidurong at 9.30am yesterday after failing to produce valid documents.

The tanker was carrying the diesel without the permission of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and it was an offence, he said in a statement today.

He said the tanker was impounded and the case would be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the Customs Act 1967 and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. — Bernama



