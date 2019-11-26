All six Malaysians in Colombia are safe amid unrest, says embassy

Demonstrators take cover as they clash with riot police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia November 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― All six Malaysians residing in Colombia are reported to be safe amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Bogota, says Malaysian Embassy to Peru.

First Secretary and Head of Chancery of the embassy, Syed Ahmad Naufal Syed Isa, said the embassy has been in contact with all of them and no unforeseen incident has been reported so far.

“The curfew previously imposed by the Government of Colombia from Friday at 2100 hours to 0600 hours on Saturday has been lifted.

“The embassy is closely monitoring the situation in Colombia and wishes to inform that so far our six fellow Malaysians residing in Colombia are safe,” he told Bernama when asked to comment on the fate of the Malaysians.

According to media reports, more than 200,000 people took part in what they called a national strike over a number of grievances, including possible economic reforms by the government of right-wing President Ivan Duque.

The Malaysian embassy in Peru's capital, Lima, is accredited to Colombia.

Malaysians who intend to travel to Colombia are strongly advised to register with the Embassy of Malaysia in Lima via email.

Those requiring consular services and assistance may contact the Embassy by calling +51-1-422 0297 (0900 – 1700 hours), +51 974 650 595 (after 1700 hours or weekend), or email [email protected]. ― Bernama