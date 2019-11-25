Ministry to speed up MoU signing with Indonesia to bring back Sumatran Rhino

The last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia died November 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Shah Rim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry will speed up the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia in an effort to “bring back” the extinct species of Sumatran rhinoceros.

Its Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the MoU would allow eggs produced by Iman, the last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia which died last Saturday to be fertilised with sperm from the Indonesian male rhino.

The MoU was also part of efforts to ensure the survival of the species in the country, he said in a statement here today.

Iman which had been suffering from cancer died at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary in Lahad Datu, Sabah. Iman’s death marked the extinction of the species in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Dr Xavier said the ministry through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks was ready to provide assistance to the Sabah Wildlife Department in preserving the carcass of Iman like than of Tam’s, the sole surviving male Sumatran rhino which died last May due to old age and multiple organ failure stemming from kidney and liver damage. — Bernama