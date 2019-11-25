Fire Dept: Predawn blast, blaze in Kuala Selangor from 270 dumped chemical drums

SUNGAI BESAR, Nov 25 — Residents around Kampung Tambak Jawa, Kuala Selangor near here were shocked by a fire and explosion of drums believed to contain chemical substances dumped in an illegal waste site earlier this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said his department was alerted of the incident at about 3.30am and despatched two fire engines and 15 firefighters from Kuala Selangor and Kapar to the scene at Jalan Kapar Batu 16 here.

“At the location, firemen found that flame was caused by 270 drums containing chemical substances dumped in the area.

“The blaze covered an area of about 800 sq metres and it was completely doused by 5.58am this morning,” he said in a statement here today.

Hafisham said there were no fatalities reported and the cause of the fire and type of chemical found in the drums were being investigated. — Bernama