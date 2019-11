File picture of a Syabas water tanker at Lembah Jaya, Ampang March 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (SYABAS) is still working on repairing one of the lanes on Jalan Pinang here following a burst pipe incident near the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) this morning.

The road remained closed tonight because of the extent of the damage.

“The traffic is still heavy, and traffic police are still controlling traffic to help people get back to work,” said a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) spokesperson when contacted today. — Bernama