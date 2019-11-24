Terengganu govt to scrutinise Auditor-General’s report, says MB

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the government will scrutinise the Auditor-General’s report on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performances of its agencies last year. — Picture by Farhan Naijb

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 24 — The Terengganu government will scrutinise the Auditor-General’s report on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performances of its agencies last year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the scrutiny of the report, which stated that the performance of the Terengganu government’s finances for 2018 was not satisfactory, would be done for purpose of improvements.

‘’I have no response yet, but we will study what is meant by him (Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid). In our opinion it (report) is not anything extra-ordinary auditing-vise.

‘’There was nothing unexpected in the report, so I feel we will study and take steps for improvements,’’ he told reporters after tabling the Terengganu 2020 Budget at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

Nik Azman, through the Auditor-General’s report on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performance of state government agencies for 2018, which was issued today, mentioned that the financial performance of the Terengganu government for 2018, was not stable.

Overall, he said the balance of the Consolidated Fund at the end of 2018 had dropped by RM9.08 million to RM154.67 million compared to RM163.75 million in 2017.

The analysis was based on the Statement of Financial Position (Penyata Kedudukan Kewangan), Statement of Receipt and Cash Payment (Penyata Penerimaan dan Pembayaran Wang Tunai), Statement of Financial Performance (Penyata Prestasi Kewangan), Memorandum Account Statement (Penyata Akaun Memorandum) and Note to the Financial Statement (Nota Kepada Penyata Kewangan), he said. — Bernama