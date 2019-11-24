Terengganu continues to strengthen tourism, culture in Budget 2020

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the Terengganu government has allocated over RM14.5 million to empower the tourism and cultural sectors in the state through various programmes drafted in Budget 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 24 — The Terengganu government has allocated over RM14.5 million to empower the tourism and cultural sectors in the state through various programmes drafted in Budget 2020.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government would promote the tourism sector more aggressively through various high impact domestic and international channels with an allocation of RM4.5 million.

‘’We are optimist at the economic potential of the tourism sector by organising prestigious events of international stature with the involvements of the local communities. In this regard, RM4 million is allocated towards this end.

‘’Pulau Bidong, which is also known as The Little Saigon’ will be developed as a cultural tourism product with an allocation of RM1 million,’’ he said when tabling the Budget 2020 in the State Assembly sitting here today.

He said the tourist arrivals in the state had also recorded a hike of 9.8 per cent from January to August this year compared to the same period last year.

Tasik Kenyir in Hulu Terengganu would receive a RM3 million allocation to boost its management quality and the state government aspired to declared it as ‘Kenyir Hornbills Valley’ since 10 of the 12 species of hornbills had been found in the lake area.

Ahmad Samsuri said to ensure all tourism and cultural activities plans proceeded smoothly, RM1 million would be allocated to the official management team responsible.

‘’To further promote the Terengganu communities’ cultural heritage, the state government would also create a Cultural Village in the compound of the state museum as one of the heritage tourism packages.

‘’RM1 million will be allocated for this purpose so that we can continue to preserve our identity and cultural heritage which is unique to the state,’’ he said.

In the meantime, under the core to uphold the implementation of Islam, two renowned resort islands, namely, Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian, would have a new and unique identity as Islamic Tourism locations when Terengganu established the Ummah Dakwah Centre.

‘’This is to turn out preachers and create a society which loves knowledge and is religion-savy in the local populace. The trainees at the centre would be mostly teenagers from the islands aged 13 to 18 years.

‘’In addition, we are aware that the aspect of cleanliness is among the factors which will lure tourists. As such, RM70 million is allocated to conduct works and activities linked to cleanliness to include all resort islands in Terengganu,’’ he said. — Bernama