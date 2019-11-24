Small fire reported at Kuala Lumpur Hospital X-Ray Dept

Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrive at the scene of the fire that broke out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A small fire was reported at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital X-Ray Department at about 7.30pm today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre in a statement informed that the fire was from an air conditioning unit and no major damage has occurred.

“There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated,” it said.

According to the statement, 50 personnel from the Sentul, Hang Tuah and Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Stations were rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 7.55pm. — Bernama