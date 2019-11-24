Perlis immigration nabs migrant smuggling syndicate members

The Perlis Immigration Department has crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate with the arrest of five individuals in a special operation conducted last Friday. — Reuters pic

PADANG BESAR, Nov 24 — The Perlis Immigration Department has crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate with the arrest of five individuals in a special operation conducted last Friday.

Its director Basri Othman in a statement today said all the detainees comprised two locals and three foreigners including a woman aged between 28 and 39.

He said all of them were nabbed at 2.30pm by enforcement personnel while attempting to sneak out of the country at the Immigration Customs and Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex here.

“The smuggling activity was believed to have been masterminded by the two local suspects,” he said.

Basri said initial investigation revealed that the victims had paid RM8,000 to the syndicate in order to leave the country.

He said the two local suspects would be brought before the Kangar Magistrate’s Court today to obtain an order to remand them

The three foreigners were remanded for 14 days from last Friday he said adding that the case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama