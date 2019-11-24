Anwar says it again, won’t join Mahathir Cabinet but will wait to be PM

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 2019 Reformist Convention V2.0 in Shah Alam November 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that he does not plan to be a member of the federal Cabinet led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the event of a revamp.

Instead, the Port Dickson MP said he will bide his time to succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, as has been promised.

“The understanding, to me, is clear. The prime minister, deputy prime minister, and myself will wait,” Anwar told reporters after attending the Konvensyen Reformis 2019 here with Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies.

Last Thursday, Dr Mahathir hinted at a possible change in his Cabinet line-up before Malaysia hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting next year.

But, he also said such a change will depend on PH consensus and be done only if there is a need and not as a response to the coalition’s declining popularity after losing the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat.

Anwar reaffirmed PKR’s commitment to Dr Mahathir’s leadership.

Dr Mahathir has not been spared friendly fire, with some PH allies demanding he take responsibility by stepping down as prime minister now and make way for Anwar as promised.

The 94-year-old has repeatedly said he will live up to his word and resign mid-term, but has so far been vague on a specific timeline, prompting rumours of an ouster plot and a countermove in the case of a no-confidence vote in Parliament.