Works minister: Trans Borneo Expressway project an economic catalyst for Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — The 165-kilometre long Trans Borneo Expressway project linking Sabah and Sarawak to East Kalimantan will spur economic growth in both states.

Works Minister Baru Bian said among the key components of the project were the RM600 million package for the 40km road stretch between Kalabakan and Serudong in Tawau and the construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security Complex and government quarters at the Kalimantan border.

“As we all know, Indonesia is shifting its capital to East Kalimantan and following my meeting with (Indonesian) President Jokowi last September, we were informed that the development process will begin next year,” he said.

Bian told reporters this after the Works Ministry Media Appreciation Night and CIDB Media Awards 2019 here last night.

Meanwhile, Bian said the Works Ministry always took into account environmental issues involved in the construction of highways, especially in forest areas, on its impact to wildlife. — Bernama