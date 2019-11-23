What two camps in Sarawak PKR? This is a family with ‘differences’, rep says

PKR’s Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How speaks to reporters after handing fire extinguishers on behalf of the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing to the state Fire and Rescue Department, November 23, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 23 — Despite being seen as having two camps in Sarawak PKR, Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How insisted today that the state chapter as “zero problem”, but only having differences just as in a family.

“No, we don’t have any problem,” he insisted when asked by reporters after handing over fire extinguishers on behalf of the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing at the state Fire and Rescue Department headquarters here.

When asked why he and Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Mongin did not attend the convention, he replied: “Well, we have a function here.”

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other national party leaders were among those present the state PKR Convention.

See, who is also the state PKR director of election, also said their absence at the convention does not mean that there are two camps in state chapter.

“It is just that we don’t agree to have the convention now, but some branches wanted to proceed with it,” he said.

The state leadership council had on November 15 cancelled the convention over recent events that had allegedly betrayed the party’s principles of justice and democracy and “dishonoured the gentleman’s agreement that the Sarawak PKR and Sabah PKR enjoyed autonomy in all state matters.”

However, the state leadership council’s decision was overruled by the party headquarters.

See said the state leadership cannot stop the convention if “they want to hold it in Miri”.

See said contrary to talks by “some people” who wanted to see Baru Bian replaced as state chief, the convention did not pass any resolution.

“There was nothing being presented at the convention or whatever, to say that they (delegates) wanted to change Baru,” he said.

See denied that Baru and his supporters have “Plan B” in place in case the situation gets worse in the state PKR.

“We only have Plan A, that is, to fight for justice, truth and fairness. At the moment, that talk on Plan B is just hearsay,” he said.