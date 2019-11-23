Two Perak elected reps rejoin state DAP committee

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng (left) and Pokok Asam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih speak to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh September 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 23 ― Two DAP state assemblymen, who resigned from the party state level committee in September, today announced that they were rejoining the Perak leadership line-up.

The duo, Malim Nawar State Assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng and Pokok Asam state elected representative Leow Thye Yih said they were returning to the Perak DAP committee, through a joint statement here.

Leong, Perak DAP deputy treasurer and Leow, State DAP assistant organising secretary, said the decision was taken after receiving the advice of State Executive Councillor Yong Choo Kiong, who was now facing a trial over the rape of his housemaid.

“After repeatedly receiving advices and invitations from Yong, who is also Perak DAP committee member to rejoin the Perak DAP committee line-up, we could feel his sincerity and accepted his invitation,” said the statement.

In addition, Leoong and Leow said the loss of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tanjung Piai by-election recently was a wake up call to strengthen the position and image of Perak DAP. ― Bernama