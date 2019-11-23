Decoders for Miri B40 recipients distributed next week

MIRI, Nov 23 — Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) B40 recipients here who have yet to received their free MyFreeView decoders can now collect them at Sekolah Menengah Pei Min next week.

DAP’s Pujut Assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said those eligible can pick up their free decoder unit on Tuesday (Nov 26) and Wednesday (Nov 27) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

“Please bring along your identity card for verification purpose,” he said in a statement here today adding that those who want to check their eligibility can call the DAP Pujut Service Centre at 085-668764.

In addition, Dr Ting said, member of the public can also contact Peter at 016- 852 0666 and Benjamin at 017- 6711305 for enquiries pertaining to the matter.

Alternatively, he said, the public can check their eligibility for the decoder via SMS to 15888 [MYTV(space)DECODER(space)IC number] or email www.mytvbroadcasting.my/B40, or call MyFreeView Service Centre at 1300 806 988 or 1800 181 088. — Bernama