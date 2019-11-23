Amanah deputy president says party elections going on smoothly, no attempts to oust any leaders

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he has not heard of any issue to oust any leader in the ongoing party election adding that it is going on smoothly. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TASEK GELUGOR, 23 Nov — The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) party election, which is being held in several states, is going smoothly and harmoniously with no issues or attempts aimed at ousting any leader, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“I have not heard of any issue to oust any leader in this party election as it is going on smoothly and in harmony. We have now reached the state level. Tomorrow (today) it will be in Perak and Penang. Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu have completed theirs and all went well,” he added.

He told this to reporters after a dinner and presentation of aid to the poor and needy in Tasek Gelugor at Taman Koskam here last night when asked on allegations of attempts to oust certain leaders in the party.

On claims that Amanah is trying to implement the “cai” system in the party elections, Salahuddin said party grassroots members should choose those who can discharge responsibilities entrusted upon them as leaders.

“Do not choose based on the cai (list) and alhamdulillah, from what I see, those elected are based on their capability, merit, experience and track record. I think that’s a healthy practice,” he added. — Bernama