After Tanjung Piai, Rais Husin says Pakatan can no longer treat GE14 manifesto as optional

Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said Pakatan must treat its so-called “Buku Harapan” as though it were a holy book, with failure to do so likely to lead to defeat in the next general election. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, NOV 23 — Pakatan Harapan’s devastating loss in Tanjung Piai demonstrates that it cannot expect to ignore its election manifesto without being punished, said Bersatu strategist Rais Hussin.

He said the ruling coalition must treat its so-called “Buku Harapan” as though it were a holy book, with failure to do so likely to lead to defeat in the next general election.

Rais insisted the coalition’s humbling loss in last week’s by-election was “absolutely” due to protest votes against it.

“Please don’t conclude that this is MCA, BN or Muafakat Nasional victory, many people did not know what the hell is Muafakat Nasional.

“I hope after this the manifesto becomes the Quran. Why become the Quran? That is what we need to deliver,” he said during the Post Tanjung Piai by-election discussion organised by Cent-GPS and ZCG at the Putra World Trade Centre last night.

Although not one of the panellists, he was invited to provide comments from the PH perspective at the end of the session.

Rais also said Emir Research will publish its findings on current public sentiments on November 28.

He declined to divulge details but hinted that the conclusions pointed to an urgent need to address the livelihoods of Malaysians.

This meant paying urgent attention to portions of the manifesto concerning issues such as rising costs, affordable housing, jobs creation, and the likes.

“We have to deliver the manifesto starting with the economy.

“Because if you deliver the economy, then race-religion politics becomes insignificant.

“Today we have a global phenomenon of the right wing. I pray to God that that thing doesn’t come to Malaysia,” he said.