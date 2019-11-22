Khairy denies seeking to debate power transition in Parliament

Khairy Jamaluddin said he did not submit any notice or letter to the Secretary of the House Datuk Roosme Hamzah about the purported debate. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the photograph of a letter he purportedly wrote to propose a parliamentary debate on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) power transition was fake.

He posted the denial on Facebook and said he did not submit any notice or letter to the Secretary of the House Datuk Roosme Hamzah about the purported debate.

“The action of the impersonators who used my name was most irresponsible and slanderous to my reputation as the member of parliament for Rembau and Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Earlier today, images of the letter purportedly from Khairy to Roosme began circulating online.

The letter dated November 20 stated that Khairy was notifying the House of his intention to submit a motion to discuss the power transition involving the post of the prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the prime minister and the ruling coalition has agreed for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to succeed him.

However, the lack of clarity on when this would happen has allowed conspiracy theories to thrive and views of Malaysia’s political instability to linger.

The issue has also provided PH’s rivals ample fodder with which to pit the ruling coalition’s parties and leaders against one another.

Khairy alluded to this in his post when he said he did not wish to be dragged into the matter.

“I am not involved and have no interest in being involved. The question of succession (while very important) should be settled by Pakatan.

“It has nothing to do with my party or me.”