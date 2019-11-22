17-year-old among four arrested for robbery, kidnap attempt in Shah Alam

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that the suspects did not know the victim and that the attempted kidnapping was done randomly with robbery as the motive. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 22 — Four men, including a 17-year-old teenager, were arrested for robbery and kidnapping attempt of an Indian national in Taman Sri Muda here on November 14, police said.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the incident at about 7am, the 23-year-old man and his friend were walking to work at a restaurant when a group of suspects in a Proton Saga FLX approached them.

“One of the suspects pulled the victim into the car but the victim's friend managed to escape and called a female co-worker to inform about the incident.

“The foreign woman immediately lodged a police report and her swift action helped (the police) to track down the suspects within a short period of time,” he told a press conference here today.

He said based on investigation and intelligence, police detected the suspect's vehicle which was still in the vicinity of the scene and in a suspicious manner. As the police personnel approached it, the driver sped and almost hit a policeman.

Baharudin said police then fired three shots at its rear tyre causing the car to swerve into a drain. Police then rescued the victim who was in the car and detained the suspects.

He added that the suspects did not know the victim and that the attempted kidnapping was done randomly with robbery as the motive.

He said interrogation into the teen found that he is still in school and currently sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Baharudin added that all the suspects are local men and have been remanded for seven days since November 15 and the case is being investigated under Section 323 and Section 365 of the Penal Code. — Bernama