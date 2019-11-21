Police report lodged over false post slandering Penang CM

A statement was posted on a Facebook account called ‘EUNOS KHAI’ containing a picture of Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow with a slanderous statement against the DAP. ― AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 ― A police report has been lodged against a Facebook account holder over a false posting linked to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow containing defamatory elements.

The report was made at the Northeast district police headquarters by Chow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng, who called for an immediate investigation by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against an individual who was spreading false information on social media yesterday.

He said a statement posted on a Facebook account called “EUNOS KHAI” contained a picture of Chow with a slanderous statement against the DAP.

Teh, who is also the Komtar assemblyman, hoped that the police and the MCMC would take immediate action against any party responsible for the spread of this false statement. ― Bernama