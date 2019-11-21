IRD collected more than RM4b from Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme, says deputy dinance minister

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah says the Inland Revenue has collected more than RM4 billion through the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Inland Revenue (IRD) has collected more than RM4 billion through the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS) held from November 3, 2018 until September 30 this year.

However, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, this amount is not final as the IRD has to make adjustments from time to time.

“This is because there are taxpayers who pay in installments of up to 12 months and there are also cases where payment is made using the balance of tax credit which has not been finalised by the IRD,” he said during the Special Chamber Session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) on the number of taxpayers who have paid up and the amount collected by IRD through the PKPS.

Amiruddin also gave his assurance that the government would not investigate and audit tax payers who declare their income voluntarily through the programme.

“The IRD accepts the declaration made with sincerity and no audit or investigation will be conducted unless a case is referred by other enforcement agencies concerning the taxpayer’s involvement in criminal and money-laundering activities,” he said.

The PKPS, implemented by the government from November 3 last year until September 30 this year, gave a second chance to taxpayers who have a problem abiding by the tax laws to make any correction on their tax declaration, with a low penalty rate of up to 15 per cent.

After this period, beginning October 1, the penalty rate which can be imposed on problematic taxpayers is between 45 to 300 per cent as provided under the law. ― Bernama