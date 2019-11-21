Education Ministry: Delay in SPM Chemistry examination due to technical problem

The Ministry of Education said the problem had been resolved following the standard operating procedure established by the Examination Board (LP). ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The delay experienced by the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidates in sitting for the Chemistry paper 3 ― (Paper Code 4541/3) this evening was due to technical problem as the examination centres were short of question papers.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, said the problem had been resolved following the standard operating procedure established by the Examination Board (LP).

LP also apologised for the delay to all the candidates sitting for the examination which was scheduled to begin at 2pm and to end at 3.30pm today.

“The Examination Board has expressed deep regret at the event which had taken place and understand the difficulty faced by the candidates and their parents. The Examination Board endeavours to ensure that the welfare and justice to the candidates are always given priority,” said the statement.

He said LP would also give serious attention to the case to ensure it would not recur in future. ― Bernama