Selangor Sultan expresses concern over spike in sexual crime cases

The Sultan reminded the people to preserve the dignity of their family members and promote respect towards women and children. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed his concern over the growing number of sexual crime cases in the state.

The Sultan of Selangor’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, said in a statement today that the concern was raised following the high number of cases brought to the Selangor Pardons Board involving sexual crimes such as rape and incest.

“As the chairman of the Selangor Pardons Board, His Majesty is very concerned over the development of such cases as it will have negative implications and can undermine the family institution and moral values among the people of Selangor.

“His Majesty described it as critical and it will cause suffering to the victim who should be protected by the perpetrator. Such crime should be eradicated without any compromise as it can affect the harmony among the society and create anxiety and prejudice against the families involved,” he said.

Mohamad Munir said the Sultan also reminded the people to preserve the dignity of their family members and promote respect towards women and children.

Mohamad Munir said Sultan Sharafuddin also called on all parties to increase their efforts to curb sexual crime through education, law enforcement and the emphasising on religious values.

“According to the teachings of Islam, those involved in sexual crimes are committing a big sin, so His Majesty recommended that more severe penalties be imposed on sex offenders to warn the public to stay away from the despicable act.

“It is the wish and hope of the Sultan of Selangor for the people to live in peace and free from the threat of sexual crimes in the state of Selangor,” he said. — Bernama