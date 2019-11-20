Ruckus in Parliament over ‘flying car’

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datul Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at Parliament on November 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof was put on the defensive during Question Time today when Opposition lawmakers besieged him over the “flying car” issue after it was dismissed as a drone by the Transport Minister Anthony Loke last night.

The entrepreneur development minister was in the midst of replying a question from Sibu MP (PH) Oscar Ling on a separate matter before Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS MPs began heckling him over the “flying car”.

“This is the attitude of leaders who want to deny something from the youths.

“I am happy to say that today the government has started a programme to train our youths on using drones... unmanned carrier vehicles or whatever you want to call it, whatever narrative you want to bring, drone, flying car, vector, unmanned aerial vehicle...” said Redzuan who was trying to defend himself while smiling.

However, he was interrupted by Pasir Salak (BN) MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who dismissed the drone as a product from China that sees local youths merely slapping the vehicle together.

Lenggong (BN) MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah advised the minister to stop speaking as the more he tried to defend the “flying car”, the more he became a laughingstock.

“Minister, the more you speak, the more Malaysians are laughing at you,” said Shamsul Anuar.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof then intervened and asked the sceptical Opposition lawmakers to take up Redzuan’s invitation and tag along with him to test the flying car tomorrow.

Baling (BN) MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim then interjected to tell Redzuan that he should bring Loke along.

Tajuddin then asked Redzuan whether or not the government had injected US$30 million (RM120 million) into the flying car project.

“No, zero,” said Redzuan.

Paya Besar (BN) MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah then pointed out that he believes Redzuan was being sabotaged by his DAP colleagues.

“I don’t see it like that. I think I will have to hold a class for anyone who doesn’t understand air mobility,” said Redzuan.

Yesterday, Loke told Parliament that the “flying car” being promoted by Redzuan is a drone and, therefore, needs to get the go-ahead from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).