Palace meet message ‘fake’, ignore it, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil leave after answering media questions at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today dismissed a viral message on WhatsApp claiming the PKR president was requesting media coverage for a meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Istana Negara this morning.

The Port Dickson MP told reporters that the message was not from him as he has been in Parliament since morning.

“Ignore it because it’s fake news. It’s incorrect, this morning I was here,” he said.

Anwar said the last time he had an audience with the King was three weeks ago.

“It was a normal meeting which we viralled on Facebook, at Istana Melawati. It was not a secret.

“This is an effort to pit by those without any strength. When you don’t have any strength, you will use slander and lies,” he added.

He hoped the public will not be influenced by the latest viral message, noting that such fake news was occurring on an almost daily basis.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil told reporters at the Parliament that he plans to lodge a police report after allegations spread that he had confirmed Anwar’s meeting with the King.

“At around 10.30am this morning, I was informed by media friends that a message went viral, saying that I had confirmed the presence of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

“I would like to confirm that I did not send out the message. This is a disgusting, dirty tactic and I will lodge a police report because my name was used by irresponsible parties to create a falsehood, slander and it is politically motivated,” the Lembah Pantai MP said.

The message that went viral early this morning read: “PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil have confirmed that Anwar is now at Istana Negara to meet with the YDP. We request media friends to head to the Istana for the coverage.”