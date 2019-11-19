Xavier: Azmin didn’t tell Pakatan presidential council about meeting with BN leaders

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar any leader in PH who wished to meet with outside parties must inform the presidential council about it. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council was not told of the meeting at Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s home in Putrajaya involving the coalition’s and Barisan Nasional (BN) federal lawmakers last night, said PKR vice president Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

The water, land and natural resources minister said any leader in PH who wished to meet with outside parties must inform the presidential council about it.

“The PH presidential council makes decisions collectively with all component parties on any matters and this process must be followed,” he said in a press conference here after attending an International Conference on Dam Safety Management and Engineering.

When asked if he knew of the meeting, he said no.

Yesterday, there were reports of a clandestine meeting at Azmin’s house in Putrajaya involving 22 BN lawmakers.

There were claims that Azmin and former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein were planning to discuss how to secure lawmakers’ support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister.

Azmin’s testy relationship with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has fuelled speculation that he could be an obstacle to the latter succeeding Dr Mahathir.