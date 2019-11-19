Minister won’t disclose ‘flying car’ test site

Redzuan said the event was not open to the press and the company would share details of the test later. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof declined to say where the test run of Malaysia’s so-called “flying car” would take place this Thursday, calling it closed event by a private firm.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of Parliament today, the entrepreneur development minister also said the event was not open to the press and the company would share details of the test later.

“So we want to make sure that yes, it is real. This is an initiative by younger people who want to use innovation to help create the industry for other people to follow. So I don’t think I can disclose where it will be. It’s a closed invitation by the company itself.

“It’s a private initiative and it’s to elevate themselves to another level to get market capitalisation. So I cannot get the public (to attend) because it will compromise the company’s standing. They got contracts and purchase orders around Asia, for example.

“Hopefully, with this initiative, Malaysia can become a hub to manufacture and assemble the aerial vehicle,” said Redzuan.

Redzuan previously called the project a “flying car” and the term has stuck despite later attempts to explain that it was a project for an aerial mobility vehicle.

Today, he said his ministry only helped to facilitate the project and create an environment for the company to thrive.

Responding to PPBM Policy and Strategic Bureau chief Rais Hussin’s dismissal of the project as “rubbish”, the minister said this was his party mate’s personal opinion.

He said Rais should “think bigger” and that Malaysians must be bold to become leaders.

“We can wait another 10 years, like Morgan Stanley said, Malaysia can always wait for 10 years... by then we can become followers. We are not using the latest technology by other countries to create industry in Malaysia.

“So he must understand, one can accept his so called statement being rubbish. It’s his own opinion, anyone can say that,” he said.

When asked whether he would have a chance to pilot or ride the “flying car”, Redzuan said he only knew at the moment that he would be inside the vehicle.