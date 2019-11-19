Dr M well, working ‘as usual’ hours after nosebleed, says aide

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wipes his nose with a white handkerchief after cutting short a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has resumed work and seems none the worse after his nose started bleeding during a news conference this morning, his press secretary said.

Endie Shazlie Akbar also said the 94-year-old was not rushed away for medical treatment as believed earlier when the nosebleed happened midway through a press conference at the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress Exhibition here.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced a small case of nosebleed today; however, he is now well and there is nothing to worry.

“He is working as usual,” Endie said in a statement.

While taking questions from journalists, Dr Mahathir was seen wiping his nose with a white handkerchief. Red stains were spotted on it later.

Dr Mahathir’s escorts then interrupted the press conference and ushered the PM out.