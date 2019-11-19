As Mydin teams up with ‘Ejen Ali’, Syed Saddiq calls on public to choose Malaysian goods

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a back-to-school event at Mydin USJ, Subang Jaya November 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 19 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has called upon the public to purchase and support Malaysian goods and services.

He emphasised the importance of doing so, adding Malaysians can only rely on themselves for this.

“If we as the rakyat do not help Malaysian companies and products, then who else will?” Syed Saddiq said during the launch of the “Ejen Ali Back to School” campaign at the Mydin Hypermarket in USJ 1.

The minister said the collaboration between one of the country’s leading supermarket corporations and a Malaysian animation studio is timely, as it highlights the need to prioritise local goods and services.

He also encouraged the public to go and watch the new animated movie by Primeworks Studios, which is scheduled to premiere next Thursday (November 28).

Primeworks’ chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Izham Omar expressed his confidence in the movie’s potential when it hits cinemas next week.

“This will be a new benchmark for Malaysian animation, on par with what you see out there. The visual quality is great, as is the music and score.

“In terms of storytelling, there are many layers of depths. We are sure everyone can enjoy it, from the kids who will like the action scenes, to more mature audiences who will appreciate the subtle meanings,” he said.

The campaign, running from December 1 to January 30 next year, will enable Mydin shoppers who spend over RM50 in purchases to collect card characters which can be made into action figures.

Mydin managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said although the company is always conducting and running campaigns, this year has seen a departure from the norm.

“It is usually unnecessary for us to work with other brands to promote Mydin products. But instead we saw the opportunity to work together with someone local in promoting Malaysian goods.

“This is part of our commitment in uplifting Malaysian works to the international stage. These include promoting various goods related to the Ejen Ali movie, such as school stockings, food and water containers, stationery, exclusive t-shirts, and the like,” he said.

The campaign will also contribute to Mydin’s Prihatin fund for the less fortunate. Five to 20 cents from the sale of nine brand and goods in the hypermarket will go to 250 students from 10 selected schools nationwide.