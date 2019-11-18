Zero accidents at workplace achievable, says deputy HR minister

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said many employers and workers are now committed to implementing their own initiatives under the guidance of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health and several stakeholders. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — The chances of achieving zero accidents at work is not impossible based on current trends and proactive measures taken by companies and employers to reduce workplace accidents, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said many employers and workers are now committed to implementing their own initiatives under the guidance of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and several stakeholders.

“Zero accident rate is achievable if commitment is shown by all parties. Even companies or developers have managed to do so when the zero-accident campaign took place in July,” he told reporters here today.

Mahfuz, who is also chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, said workplace accidents dropped by 18 per cent in 2018, namely 2.40/ 1,000 workers compared to 2.93/ 1,000 workers in 2017.

In fact, he said the rate of fatal accidents at the workplace last year (2018) dropped by 14 per cent to 4.14/ 100,000 workers compared to 4.90/ 100,000 in 2017.

Mahfuz, earlier presented a prize for the making of a short video on Occupational Safety and Health at the national level. — Bernama