MCA takes second seat in Parliament as Wee Jeck Seng is sworn in

Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng is sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng was sworn in as Tanjung Piai MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, to the applause of Opposition members.

Among the MPs witnessing Wee’s return to Parliament included MCA party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof welcomed the Wee and congratulated him on his success in Saturday’s by-election, drawing another round of applause from the Opposition bench.

In the final tally, the Barisan Nasional candidate from MCA received 25,466 votes, defeating his closest rival from Pakatan Harapan’s Karmaine Sardini who received 10,380 votes, and confirming pundits’ forecast.

Jeck Seng left the other four candidates in the six-cornered fight trailing far behind him.

Voter turnout stood at 74.43 per cent in the by-election.