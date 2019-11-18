Anwar: Losing one poll doesn’t mean the whole govt must go

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s call to dissolve Parliament in light of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) overwhelming victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The government backbencher said that while the loss was humbling, there was no need to take such a drastic measure.

“We accept our shocking defeat and we realise that there must be more effective actions to restore public confidence but losing one or two, three seats does not mean the government should stop serving the people,” said Anwar.

Ismail Sabri claimed Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng’s landslide victory on Saturday was a reflection of national sentiments, as the latter’s 15,086 majority win was also the third by-election Pakatan Harapan (PH) has lost in a row.

Today, Anwar acknowledged that there was a swing away from PH in Tanjung Piai but said he did not think the race element was a factor in this.

The Port Dickson MP and prime minister in waiting said PH must understand the public’s frustration.

He also said that if the ruling coalition does not learn its lesson and analyse the defeat, it would no longer be worthy of leading the country.