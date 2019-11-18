After downgrade, Putrajaya forms aviation task force to improve US rating for industry

Zainol Fuad, Captain Ridzwan Salleh, Datuk Kok Soo Chon, Anthony Loke and Datuk Razali Mahfar pose for pictures in Putrajaya November 18, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced a special task force to help the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) regain its Category 1 status after the local regulator was downgraded by the US last week.

The task force is led by Datuk Kok Soo Chon, a former director-general back when the CAAM was known as the Department of Civil Aviation, on a pro bono basis.

“Datuk Kok said he will head the task force on condition he does not get paid a sen.

“That’s his patriotic nature and willingness to help our aviation industry to recover from the FAA’s assessment of putting us down into Category 2 from Category 1,” Loke told a press conference at the CAAM headquarters here.

The US Federal Aviation Administration’s demotion of the Malaysian regulator’s air safety status effectively restricts local airlines from flying into the US.

MORE TO COME