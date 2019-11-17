UAE keen to collaborate with Malaysia in research, education, says minister

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said UAE is keen to collaborate with Malaysian universities in the field of research and education. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PARIS, Nov 17 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is keen to collaborate with Malaysian universities in the field of research and education.

Malaysia’s Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, who welcomed the idea mooted by UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura Mohammed Al Kaabi, said he was ready to facilitate and help connect any Malaysian university to enhance cooperation and strengthen institutions of higher learning in both countries.

Maszlee told Bernama when met on the sidelines of the 40th Session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) here recently.

Explaining further, Maszlee said Malaysia was looking at a larger agenda and focusing on Asean countries, to promote its stance towards inclusive education, that was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said Malaysia would intensify efforts to rope in more international students to study in the country due to the low cost of living and affordable study fees. — Bernama