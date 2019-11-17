Skeletal remains found in Bandar Hilir

Melaka Central district deputy police chief Supt Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the remains have been sent to the Melaka Hospital’s forensic unit for further investigation. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 17 — The skeletal remains believed to be that of a Portuguese man who was reported missing two weeks ago have been found in a bush at Taman Kampung Atap, Bandar Hilir here yesterday.

Melaka Central district deputy police chief Supt Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the skeletal remains, believed to belong to Gregory De Roche, 85, from Kampung Portugis, were found by members of the Bandar Hilir Task Force along with the victim’s relatives and Fire and Rescue Department personnel at about 3.50pm.

He said there was a wallet, shirts, and silver chain found near the skull and the victim’s relatives confirmed that those items belonged to De Roche who was reported missing since November 3. De Roche was also believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The investigations are ongoing to ascertain the identity of the victim,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the case was classified as sudden death and the skeletal remains were sent to the Melaka Hospital’s forensic unit for further investigation. — Bernama