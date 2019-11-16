Unofficial: BN leads Tanjung Piai poll by nearly 10,000 votes so far

The crowd of supporters cheering at the new tally at the Barisan Nasional command centre in Jalan Umno in Pontian here tonight. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Latest unofficial results released by the Election Commission (EC) showed that Barisan Nasional (BN) is leading in the Tanjung Piai by-election so far by a majority of 9,732 votes.

As at 7.30pm, BN has garnered 15,589 votes compared to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 5,857 votes.

In the 14th general election, PH’s late Datuk Dr Farid Md Rafik had won with a slim majority of merely over 524 votes.

Gerakan is trailing the main two coalitions with 947 votes.

Keputusan Yang Belum Disahkan Pilihan Raya Kecil P.165 Tanjung Piai, Johor pic.twitter.com/RG7kmCf9Sn — Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia (@sprgovmy) November 16, 2019

It is learnt that BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng received the majority of votes from the main Malay district polling centres (PDM).

Since BN’s lead was announced at 7pm, cheers of “Hidup Barisan!” could be heard at the BN Command Centre in Jalan Umno here.