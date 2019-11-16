Tanjung Piai by-election: 64pc voter turnout as at 3pm

A senior citizen casting his vote during the Tanjung Piai by-election at SJK(C) Cheow Min in Pontianm November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — With less than an hour to go before all 125 voting channels close, 64 percent of the electorate have cast their vote in the the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election as at 3pm today.

The Election Commission (EC) is expecting a 70 percent voter turnout of the 52,471 eligible voters.

All 27 voting centres opened at 8am today and will be closed at 5.30pm.

EC Chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, meanwhile, once again reminded supporters of candidates and political parties not to resort to provocative acts.

“Polling has been smooth so far as the secretariat is capable and experienced. The problem lies with political party supporters or the political parties themselves who appear not to be controlling those gathered on the roadside and being vociferous.

“I had many times urged them (political parties and supporters) not to resort to such acts, but it is happening yet again in this by-election,” he said.

Azhar said the EC expects to announce the by-election results by 10pm, but if there are no problems, then the official announcement could be very much earlier.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a media conference earlier said the voting process was under control and has gone smoothly so far.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight among Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), Gerakan and two Independent candidates. — Bernama