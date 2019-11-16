PKR man says unfair to cancel Sarawak convention

20 state PKR branches in a statement described as arrogant the move by the state leadership council to cancel the convention in protest against the withdrawal of party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from opening the national Youth Convention. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUCHING, Nov 16 — PKR’s Miri Member of Parliament Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng today said it is unfair for the state PKR leadership council to cancel the state-level party’s convention scheduled to be held next week.

He said necessary preparations have been made and that party members have been informed through a circular dated November 12 and with a meeting with the state leadership council’s representative Vernon Kedit two days ago.

“Therefore, we have decided to proceed with the state-level convention, with the blessing of the conventions director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in Miri on November 23 at Pullman Hotel Miri,” he said.

He said he has been made to understand that some members have already made arrangements in terms of ticket purchase, booking of accommodation and transportation.

“The last-minute cancellation of the event would not only unfair to the members but would also give a bad impression to the party.

“For me, this move is very unprofessional on the part of the state leadership council,” Teo said.

Meanwhile, 20 state PKR branches in a statement described as arrogant the move by the state leadership council to cancel the convention in protest against the withdrawal of party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from opening the national Youth Convention

They said the party’s struggle can only continue with members standing solidly behind Anwar.

They said it will be inhumane to cancel the convention against the wishes of the grassroots just because some leaders want to engage in politics for their self-interest.

Among the branch chairmen are Larry Sng (Julau), Joshua Jabeng (Selangau) and Dr Michael Teo (Miri).

Yesterday, the state PKR leadership council called on the party’s top leadership to avert a party crisis immediately, saying that until and unless it was resolved satisfactorily and democratic principles were restored and honoured within the party, the Sarawak PKR Convention slated for November 23 in Miri will be cancelled.

The state leadership council had said it was dismayed and disturbed that Azmin's invitation to officiate at the party’s Youth Convention was rescinded by the National Youth unilaterally.

It said this tradition had been summarily discarded, despite a more than two-thirds majority of elected National Youth office bearers signing on their unequivocal support for Azmin to officiate their convention.

Azmin, who is also the federal Economic Affairs Minister, was invited to officiate at the National Youth Convention in Melaka on December 6.

However, the party’s National Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir was reported to have said two days ago that the convention will now be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, instead.

Akmal Nasrullah reportedly said the decision was formally communicated to the central political bureau, which is chaired by Anwar.

Azmin then described the decision to revoke his invitation to officiate the opening of the party’s Youth National Convention as unprecedented.