Enemies from within more destructive, GPS component parties warned

File picture shows Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and Tan Sri James Masing addressing a press conference in Kuching August 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 16 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing today warned Sarawak’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) of enemies who work from inside to destroy and undermine the coalition.

He said they are more destructive, as they disguise themselves as friends.

“That is why we must be very careful with them. We don’t know who they really are. They look like, they talk like us and they behave like us,” he said at the inaugural GPS Convention here.

“So who are our enemies? We don’t have to look over the sea, like Peninsular Malaysia, for them. Our main enemies are within us, within our areas and even our relatives and family members.”

Masing, who Is also the deputy chief minister, told the about 5,000 delegates that they must learn to distinguish who those so-called “enemies” really are.

“They will pretend they are part of us. But they are not. Let us work together and there is one person who will lead us and that is Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said GPS must reach out to the young people aged 18 to 21 who may vote for the first time in the Sarawak state election.

He said they make a substantial percentage of the total number of voters in the state.

“Let us work with these young Sarawakians. Let us reach out to them where they work, either in Peninsular Malaysia or even in Singapore,” he said.

Dr Sim said GPS must also reach out to the urban residents, many of whom will cast their votes in the longhouses and villages.

“It will no more business as usual for us. It will be business unusual,” he said.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing also reminded GPS leaders of the power sharing concept and mutual respect among the component parties.

He said GPS should not be a coalition that kills its component parties because of greed for power.

“We must remember that Sarawak is a multiracial and multiethnic state. We can’t survive long, if we run alone in this state. Let us work hand in hand in ensuring a better Sarawak in the year to come,” he said.