DAP rep no show at Sarawak legal counsel

DAP’s Pending state lawmaker Violet Yong said as an elected state lawmaker, it is her duty to bring up issues that concern the people of Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 15 — DAP’s Pending state lawmaker Violet Yong today failed to turn up at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building to face State Legal Counsel Datuk Fong Joo Chong with members of the local media as witnesses.

Fong has written a letter to Yong yesterday, informing her to be present at 3pm at the cafeteria at the state assembly building over her allegations against him during her debate speech on the State Budget on November 6.

“Although her allegations have been expunged [from the State Assembly’s Hansard as ordered by the Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar], the fact is that it has been said and somehow or rather, it has been promoted outside the Dewan,” he told reporters.

In his letter, Fong also told Yong that she has made false and defamatory allegations against him when he was not in a position to defend himself.

He also wanted her to maintain her false allegations and waive her parliamentary immunity so that he can sue her in court.

In an immediate response, Yong said as an elected state lawmaker, it is her duty to bring up issues that concern the people of Sarawak.

“In the just concluded Sarawak State Assembly, I pointed out some Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) Board members who either have shares or hold directorships in companies that procured contract projects from Petronas.

“There is an issue of conflict of interest,” she said.

On Fong’s challenge to her to bring the matter to the court, she said her simple answer is that it is her “constitutional right to speak in the State Assembly without fear or favour”.